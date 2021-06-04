Home / News / India News / Gujarat: Man jailed for hurling sandals at HC judge
India

Gujarat: Man jailed for hurling sandals at HC judge

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 04:11 pm
Gujarat: Man jailed for hurling sandals at HC judge
The accused was found guilty under IPC Section 353

A magisterial court in Ahmedabad sentenced a tea vendor from Gujarat's Rajkot district to 18 months in jail for hurling his sandals at a High Court judge in 2012. Chief Judicial Magistrate VA Dhadhal of Mirzapur Rural Court on Thursday held Bhavanidas Bavaji guilty as charged under IPC Section 353 (assault on a government servant to deter him from discharging his duty).

In this article
Punishment

No provision of probation for Bavaji

In his statement to the police, Bavaji had claimed that he hurled his sandals at the judge out of frustration over the long pendency of his case. The magistrate Dhadhal refused to grant Bavaji benefits of probation, a provision of releasing convicts for good conduct. However, considering Bavaji's financial condition, the magistrate did not impose any fine on him.

What happened?

The case dates back to April, 2012

As per the case details, the accused had hurled his sandals at High Court Justice KS Jhaveri on April 11, 2012, during a hearing. Luckily, none of the sandals hit Justice Jhaveri. The judge had then inquired the reason for the act. Bavaji was then handed over to Sola Police Station, which booked him under Section 186 and 353 of the IPC.

Bavaji's story

Bavaji was fighting a case against Bhayavadar Municipality

Police probe revealed that Bavaji ran a roadside tea stall in Bhayavadar. When the Bhayavadar municipality asked him to remove the stall, Bavaji managed to secure a stay order from the Gondal Sessions Court, following which the municipality filed an appeal in the High Court. Bavaji claimed that on the basis of that appeal, the municipality removed his tea stall, rendering him jobless.

Further details

Bavaji was frustrated as he had no money left

With no source of income, the accused lost his mental balance, as he had to borrow or beg for money from others to travel to Ahmedabad to attend the hearings. In his order, the magistrate observed that though it is a fact that cases are not getting disposed of in time, that cannot be a reason for throwing sandals at a High Court judge.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India reports 1.32L cases; Delta variant blamed for spike

Latest News

Indian officials return from Dominica as Choksi's deportation case adjourned

India

Realme Watch S gets a new Silver variant in India

Science

Harrison Ford returns for 'Indiana Jones 5', shooting begins soon

Entertainment

French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova knocks out third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka

Sports

Kawasaki's track-only Ninja H2R costs more than a luxury car

Auto

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India reports 1.32L cases; Delta variant blamed for spike

India

3,000 doctors resign in MP after court calls strike 'illegal'

India

Three airlines reportedly lost 17 pilots to COVID-19 in May

India

Test yourself for COVID-19 at home with 'CoviSelf'

India

Centre responsible if faulty PM-CARES ventilators cause death: Bombay HC

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics