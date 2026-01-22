Gujarat woman constable found dead at police quarters
India
A 27-year-old woman constable, Preeti Parmar, was found dead in her residence at the Bharuch police headquarters on Wednesday night.
Authorities believe it was suicide and have recovered a note from the scene, though it hasn't been examined yet.
Parmar was a native of Bhavnagar district.
Police investigating circumstances
Police have sent Parmar's phone for forensic checks to review her calls and chats, hoping to understand what happened.
An accidental death case has been registered, and the body was sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem as investigators look into the events leading up to her passing.