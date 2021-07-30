Gujarat to trade 40 Asiatic lions for Kevadia Jungle Safari

Notably, a record 46 lion cubs were born in Sakkarbaug Zoo between April 2020 and July this year

At least 40 Asiatic lions from Gujarat's Sakkarbaug Zoo will be given to zoos across the country in exchange for other wild animals to be housed at the newly opened Kevadia Jungle Safari in Narmada district. "Notably, a record 46 lion cubs were born in Sakkarbaug Zoo between April 2020 and July this year," said DT Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forest, Junagadh Wildlife Circle.

Breeding

'Sakkarbaug is India's only captive breeding center for Asiatic lions'

"Sakkarbaug Zoo has been authorized by Central Zoo Authority for captive breeding of Asiatic lions and six other species. 46 lion cubs born in the zoo between April 2020 till July 2021 is a record for the facility," Vasavada said. "The zoo is the only breeding center in India for the captive breeding of Asiatic lions," the zoo's Range Forest Officer Nirav Makwana said.

Birth rate

Birth rate of lions has increased in last five years

"In the last five years, the birth rate of lions has gone up significantly," Makwana told reporters. "Since the newly opened zoo in Kevadia near the Statue of Unity needs more wild species, we have decided to trade 40 of our lions with other zoos to get various wild species under the CZA's exchange program," he further said.

Quote

Eighty lions have been sent to various national, international zoos

"The list of animals that Gujarat will receive in exchange is still being finalized, as the process has just commenced," he added. "Till now, around 80 lions have been sent to different national and international zoos, including those in London, Zurich, and Prague," he said.

Inauguration

Kevadia Jungle Safari was inaugurated last year by PM Modi

"Zoos situated in 21 states in the country have received Asiatic lions from Sakkarbaug in exchange for rare animals such as hippopotamuses and bison," the official said. In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the "Sardar Patel Zoological Park," popularly known as Kevadia Jungle Safari near the 182-meter Statue of Unity in Narmada district.