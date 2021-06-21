39-year-old Gurugram techie allegedly stabbed to death by wife

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 02:12 pm

A 39-year-old software engineer was killed, allegedly by his wife, at their home in Gurugram near Delhi. The couple's two children were also present in the house when the incident took place. The woman, who maintains that it was an accident, has since been arrested by the police on charges of murder. Here are more details on this.

Details

Incident took place on Friday

On Friday, an argument broke out between the couple, Sachin Kumar and Gunjan. Gunjan told the police she picked up a kitchen knife during that argument and threatened to kill herself. Sachin, at that point, tried to snatch the knife from her but it pierced into his chest, she claimed. He sustained a deep wound in the chest and was rushed to a hospital.

Details

Couple apparently fought over long working hours

Sachin's younger brother, Neeraj, who lived upstairs, rushed him to a nearby private hospital, from where he was referred to the Medanta Hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment there. Gunjan told the cops she and her husband would often have arguments as Sachin worked for long hours and hardly spent time with the family, according to The Times of India.

Family

Their daughter reportedly witnessed the incident

The couple has an 11-year-old daughter, the only eye-witness in the case, and an 8-year-old-son, who was reportedly in another room at the time of the incident. Sachin worked with an IT firm and Gunjan is employed with an export house. The family lived on the ground floor of a two-storey house in Sector 7 of the city, reports say.

Police's action

Case of murder filed at New Colony Police station

A case of murder has been filed at the New Colony Police station.

Neeraj filed a police complaint, accusing Gunjan of murder, following which a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the New Colony Police station. Cops have included Section 302 (Murder) in the case. Police said a preliminary probe suggested a case of accidental death, adding they are scanning the couple's mobile phones and talking to their children for further investigation.

Quote

Sachin's family demands action against Gunjan

"Gunjan would often accuse my brother of not giving enough time to the family. They had fights like any other couple. We never took it so seriously," said Neeraj. Meanwhile, Sachin's sisters, Reshma and Shilpi, have called for justice, demanding action against Gunjan. "The 11-year-old girl is scared and being manipulated to speak what she has been taught by the mother," Reshma said.

Neighbor

The couple often had fights, says a neighbor

Saroj Bhardwaj, a neighbor of the couple, said Sachin was a "mild-mannered man." "He used to come on Friday evening and would leave by Sunday. During that time, there were fights. We never heard Sachin's voice, but Gunjan could be heard shouting. We would go to see what's happening and invariably find the couple arguing in the room (sic)," Bhardwaj said, according to NDTV.