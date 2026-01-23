Gurugram businessman loses ₹6.5cr in elaborate honey-trap scam
A Gurugram businessman was allegedly blackmailed out of ₹6.5 crore by a gang that allegedly had links to Meghalaya from 2020 to 2022.
It all started when he met someone on Facebook claiming to be an air hostess named Kim. She and her "mother" allegedly engaged in sexually explicit chats, and the woman allegedly sent him some semi-nude photos, then threatened to leak them unless he paid up.
Fake identities, wild stories, and escalating threats
The gang kept the scam going with fake identities—involving the woman's mother and even posing as officials—while inventing stories about pilot courses, family emergencies, and property deals to squeeze out more money.
When the victim finally refused to pay, they ramped up threats to expose him to his family.
A case was registered and an investigation was started.