Gurugram businessman loses ₹6.5cr in elaborate honey-trap scam India Jan 23, 2026

A Gurugram businessman was allegedly blackmailed out of ₹6.5 crore by a gang that allegedly had links to Meghalaya from 2020 to 2022.

It all started when he met someone on Facebook claiming to be an air hostess named Kim. She and her "mother" allegedly engaged in sexually explicit chats, and the woman allegedly sent him some semi-nude photos, then threatened to leak them unless he paid up.