Gurugram woman booked for fake ₹3cr kidney donation offer

How the scam got busted

The group tricked victims into paying registration fees—one person, Pratiksha Pujari, sent ₹8,000 and was asked for even more.

When she checked with Medanta and found out no one named Priya Santosh worked there, the truth came out.

After the hospital reported it, an FIR was filed at Sadar police station based on a complaint from Medanta's medical superintendent and an investigation has been launched to gather information about the fraudsters.