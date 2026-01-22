Gurugram woman booked for fake ₹3cr kidney donation offer
India
A woman, Priya Santosh, has been booked for running a kidney donation scam where she and her team pretended to be Medanta Hospital staff.
They promised people an unbelievable ₹3 crore for their kidneys, using fake websites and social media profiles to look legit.
How the scam got busted
The group tricked victims into paying registration fees—one person, Pratiksha Pujari, sent ₹8,000 and was asked for even more.
When she checked with Medanta and found out no one named Priya Santosh worked there, the truth came out.
After the hospital reported it, an FIR was filed at Sadar police station based on a complaint from Medanta's medical superintendent and an investigation has been launched to gather information about the fraudsters.