HAL prepares 12 Tejas jets for IAF, awaits US engines
HAL has prepared 10 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, but deliveries are stuck because General Electric (GE) is behind on sending the engines.
HAL wants to deliver 12 jets by December 2025, but their plans depend on GE meeting its updated engine delivery schedule.
GE's engine delivery schedule
GE has been sending engines gradually with delays. HAL got its third engine in September 2025 and expects a fourth soon.
To keep things moving, HAL is boosting production at its Bengaluru and Nashik plants with help from private companies.
Production boost and Tejas's significance
HAL's new Nashik line will soon roll out eight jets a year, and partners like Alpha, VEM Technologies, and L&T could push total production up to 30 jets annually.
The Tejas Mk1A isn't just another jet—it's key to replacing India's old MiG-21s and cutting reliance on imports.
With over 70% Indian-made parts expected in the future and a big order for more jets anticipated, Tejas is set to play a major part in India's defense future.