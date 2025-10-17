Next Article
HAL's Tejas Mk1A takes 1st flight from new Nashik facility
India
HAL's brand-new Tejas Mk1A fighter jet just made its maiden flight from the company's freshly opened Nashik facility—big news for India's homegrown defense tech.
The moment was marked with a water cannon salute, making it a proud milestone for the team and the country.
The Tejas Mk1A brings over 40 upgrades
The Tejas Mk1A brings over 40 upgrades, like high-tech radar and better avionics, making it a big step up for the Indian Air Force.
With indigenous content expected to surpass 70% in the coming years, it's a real boost for "Make in India."
HAL's new plant means faster deliveries, helping replace aging jets and strengthening the IAF at a time when new aircraft are urgently needed.