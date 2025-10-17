HAL's Tejas Mk1A takes 1st flight from new Nashik facility

The Tejas Mk1A brings over 40 upgrades

The Tejas Mk1A brings over 40 upgrades, like high-tech radar and better avionics, making it a big step up for the Indian Air Force.

With indigenous content expected to surpass 70% in the coming years, it's a real boost for "Make in India."

HAL's new plant means faster deliveries, helping replace aging jets and strengthening the IAF at a time when new aircraft are urgently needed.