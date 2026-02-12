Haryana: 17-year-old student stabbed to death during fight
India
A 17-year-old student, Navraj Singh, lost his life after being stabbed during a fight between two groups of students in Ramthali village, Kaithal.
The incident happened on February 11, and he couldn't be saved.
Case registered against accused
Police say Navraj was lured to a canal with the promise of settling things but was then attacked by rivals using sticks and knives.
A case has been registered against five named and 12 unknown accused.