Haryana: 5 COVID-19 patients die allegedly due to oxygen shortage

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 02:48 pm

Five coronavirus patients died at a private hospital in Hisar district of Haryana this morning, triggering a protest by their family members who alleged that they died due to a shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.

This is reportedly the third such incident in the last 24 hours in the state.

Here are more details on this.

Details

A probe has been ordered into the incident

As per reports, a probe has been ordered into the incident.

"We have been told by the family members that there was oxygen shortage due to which five people have died. As per the COVID-19 protocol, the health department has taken away the bodies (sic)," police officer Rajbir Singh told the media today, according to NDTV.

Quote

'An in-depth analysis has to be done'

"A medical negligence board has been set up. An in-depth analysis has to be done (sic)," Hisar Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni was quoted as saying by the news channel.

Similar incidents

Third such incident in the past 24 hours

This is the third such incident in the past 24 hours in Haryana.

On Sunday, four patients had died at a private hospital in Gurugram while four passed away at a medical facility in Rewari allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

However, the Gurugram hospital has denied the allegations of oxygen shortage.

A district-level investigation has been ordered in both the cases.

Information

Haryana witnessing massive surge in COVID-19 cases

Like most states across India, Haryana has also been witnessing a massive surge in its daily COVID-19 tally. In the last 24 hours, more than 10,000 new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 4.24 lakh.

Crisis

Several states, including Delhi, report acute oxygen shortage

Several states, including national capital Delhi, have been reporting an acute shortage of medical oxygen as a dreadful second wave of coronavirus grips India.

Twenty-five patients died last week at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to the shortage of medical oxygen.

Earlier, 25 sickest patients had died at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital within 24 hours amid a shortage of oxygen there.

Situation in India

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India

India is currently in the middle of an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting lakhs of infections and hundreds of deaths daily amid an overburdened health infrastructure.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported over 3.5 lakh new cases - the highest single-day surge for any country.

2,812 more fatalities took the death toll past 1.95 lakh.