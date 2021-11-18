Delhi's air remains 'very poor'; Haryana mulls odd-even scheme

Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" on Thursday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 362 around 6:30 am. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address a press conference to talk about the city's pollution and impending cleaning of Yamuna river. Delhi has been suffering from severe air pollution for the past couple of weeks. Here are more updates on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Delhi and its neighboring cities are among the most polluted urban areas around the world. In winter months, the capital city's air quality plunges to hazardous levels each year mainly due to the effect of stubble burning from nearby states, emissions from transport, and coal-fired power plants. Firecracker burning on Diwali also contributes to the pollution.

Details

Delhi's measures to combat pollution

Delhi has already taken several strict measures to control pollution, including a closure of schools and colleges. Further, only five of the 11 thermal power plants located near Delhi will remain operational until November 30. Most construction and demolition activities have been suspended for the time being and government employees have been asked to work from home.

Information

Trucks checked at Delhi-Gurugram border

Meanwhile, trucks entering the capital at the Delhi-Gurugram border were checked by the Delhi Police in the early hours of Thursday. This came after the city government ordered a ban on all trucks except for those carrying essential items.

Details

No relief expected until Sunday

The government of neighboring Haryana is planning to implement the odd-even vehicular scheme to cut down pollution, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. Khattar said the state government had prepared a committee of engineers, Gurugram Municipal Corporation commissioners, and DCs to come up with measures. No major relief is expected in Delhi's air quality until Sunday, officials said.