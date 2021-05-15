Black fungus has been declared a notified disease in Haryana

Mucormycosis, also known as Black fungus, has been categorized as a notified disease in Haryana, implying that each case of the infection will now be reported to the government authorities. Such a declaration helps the government monitor an emerging disease and set off early warnings of possible outbreaks. Dozens of cases of the rare infection have been reported from across India recently.

Details

Doctors to report each case to district CMOs

Doctors in Haryana are now required to report to the district Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) about any Black fungus case detected in the state, State Health Minister Anil Vij said today. He added that senior doctors of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak will conduct online meetings with doctors attending to coronavirus patients about the treatment of Black fungus.

Twitter Post

Cases

40+ cases of Black fungus reported in Haryana

More than 40 cases of Black fungus have been reported in Haryana in the past few days, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja had said yesterday, calling for timely action by the government. Gurugram, Karnal, and Fatehabad are among the districts where cases of the deadly infection were detected. Meanwhile, Haryana reported 10,608 new coronavirus cases and 164 deaths on Friday.

Disease

What is the Black fungus infection?

Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes. Though these fungi are naturally present in the environment, they typically affect people who are on medication for certain health problems, which essentially weakens their immune system. It is most commonly being seen in recovering or recovered coronavirus patients who have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart disease, or cancer.

Information

What are the symptoms of this infection?

According to the government's advisory, the initial warning signs of Black fungus are pain or redness around the eyes or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits, and altered mental status.

Situation

Delhi and several other states reported Black fungus cases

In recent weeks, several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, have reported cases of coronavirus-triggered mucormycosis. A senior health department official had on Friday said that 52 people died due to the infection in Maharashtra since the COVID-19 outbreak. However, earlier this month, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul had ruled out an outbreak of COVID-19-induced mucormycosis, saying the situation was being monitored.

Quote

Misuse of steroids a major cause of infection: AIIMS Director

Misuse of steroids among coronavirus patients, especially those who are diabetic, is a major cause behind the Black fungus infection, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said today. "To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids," he said.