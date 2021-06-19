Haryana: 42-year-old dies near farmers' protest site, family alleges murder

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 03:13 pm

A 42-year-old man from Jhajjar in Haryana has died due to burn injuries. His family says he was set on fire by some protesting farmers.

A 42-year-old man from Jhajjar district in Haryana died due to burn injuries he had sustained earlier this week near the farmers' protest site at Tikri border. His family alleges that four men associated with the protest had set him on fire, while the farmers' association said the man killed himself over personal conflicts. Police has arrested one accused and further probe is underway.

Details

Mukesh Lal was a bus driver from Kasar village, Jhajjar

Mukesh Lal, the deceased, was a bus driver from Kasar village in Jhajjar. His brother, Madan Lal, said Mukesh was not associated with the farmers' agitation and would go near the protest site only for evening strolls. He claimed there was no conflict in the family and his brother was killed as part of a conspiracy by farmers to portray him as a "martyr."

Quote

'Farmers wanted another scapegoat for their protest'

"Four men associated with the farmers' agitation sprinkled petrol on him and killed him," Madan told ThePrint. He said the farmers "wanted another scapegoat for their protest," adding, "It was a conspiracy to show him a martyr for their cause."

Complaint

Case of murder filed, one accused held by cops

An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (Murder).

Madan had filed a police complaint against four men, based on which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Sector 6 Police station, Bahadurgarh. Cops have arrested Krishan, a resident of Jind, and identified another accused named Sandeep. The process of identifying two other accused is underway, according to the Bahadurgarh Police. The FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (Murder).

Police's statement

Mukesh and others got into an argument after drinking: Police

Police said there was an altercation between Mukesh, the victim, and the four accused, after which he was set ablaze. "Investigations have revealed that the victim and the accused were drinking liquor together on Wednesday evening, when they got into an argument that escalated into a fight," said Station House Officer, Inspector Jaibhagwan, according to The Indian Express.

Victim's statement

'I did not burn myself'

According to Madan's complaint, Mukesh had told the village sarpanch he did not try to kill himself. "I did not burn myself, there was a man in white clothes, named Krishan, who poured oil on me and burnt me," he had said, according to the complaint. This statement would be treated as Mukesh's dying declaration, Inspector Jaibhagwan has said, according to ThePrint.

Farmers' association

Farmers' association denies allegations, calls it 'suicide'

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers who have been protesting since late last year, said it was a case of suicide. The SKM added its volunteers had tried to douse the fire and save Mukesh's life. Calling for a fair investigation into the incident, the association said it was another attempt by the BJP-JJP government to "slander" the farmers' agitation.

Viral video

In viral video, Mukesh allegedly said he had burnt himself

However, in a video released by another farmers' association, Mukesh, in a severely charred state, was asked by a man if he had hurt himself and why. Mukesh purportedly replied, "I did it because I have been upset with my wife and family." The video was also shared by Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav. "This video nails all the lies being spread against farmers."

Protest

BJP slams farmers' protest over the incident

BJP has attacked the farmers' protest over the incident.

Leaders of the BJP have slammed the farmers' protest in view of the incident. "This is not a movement, it is a crime," Sambit Patra of the party tweeted yesterday. Thousands of farmers, from states like Punjab, Haryana, and UP, have been camping at Delhi's borders to protest against three agricultural laws, passed last year. They have demanded a complete withdrawal of the laws.