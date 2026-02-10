Haryana: Man killed for stopping youths from eve-teasing India Feb 10, 2026

Jaisingh Baisla, a 34-year-old taxi driver and father of two, was stabbed to death in Faridabad's Girdawar Colony after he tried to stop a group of youths from harassing a girl at the local park.

He had stepped in twice to help, but when he returned to the park with a friend around 8pm several attackers ambushed him and stabbed him multiple times.

Sadly, he didn't survive the attack.