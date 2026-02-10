Haryana: Man killed for stopping youths from eve-teasing
Jaisingh Baisla, a 34-year-old taxi driver and father of two, was stabbed to death in Faridabad's Girdawar Colony after he tried to stop a group of youths from harassing a girl at the local park.
He had stepped in twice to help, but when he returned to the park with a friend around 8pm several attackers ambushed him and stabbed him multiple times.
Sadly, he didn't survive the attack.
Police have registered a murder case
Following a complaint from Baisla's brother, police have registered a murder case against named suspects Sonu and Tushar as well as others involved.
Two of the suspects have been taken into custody, while police are still searching for the rest.
The investigation is ongoing as officers piece together what happened that night and work toward justice for Jaisingh Baisla.