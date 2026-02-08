Have 3 kids in family to balance population: RSS chief

Doctors say having 3 kids is beneficial: Bhagwat

Bhagwat explained, "All kinds of scientific research now indicate that we should have three children in a family," noting India's fertility rate of 2.1 is close to this number.

He added that doctors said three children are beneficial if births are properly spaced.

He also spoke against forced conversions, supported "ghar wapasi" (returning to one's original faith), and argued that marriage is a social duty beyond just personal choice.