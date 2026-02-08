Have 3 kids in family to balance population: RSS chief
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has suggested that Indian families aim for three children to keep the country's population balanced.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he linked issues like religious conversion and infiltration to shifts in India's demographics.
Doctors say having 3 kids is beneficial: Bhagwat
Bhagwat explained, "All kinds of scientific research now indicate that we should have three children in a family," noting India's fertility rate of 2.1 is close to this number.
He added that doctors said three children are beneficial if births are properly spaced.
He also spoke against forced conversions, supported "ghar wapasi" (returning to one's original faith), and argued that marriage is a social duty beyond just personal choice.
Women's unpaid work isn't counted in GDP
Bhagwat criticized how women's unpaid work isn't counted in GDP and called for more job creation through local production, highlighting the need to value everyone's contribution.