Have 3 kids per family, RSS chief tells Hindus
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke here, urging Hindus to come together and have bigger families, suggesting at least three kids per family to address what he sees as a declining population.
He also called for the community to stay alert against outsiders and said inducement- or coercion-based religious conversions should be stopped.
Making Hindu society more inclusive
Bhagwat talked about making Hindu society more inclusive—he wants everyone, including marginalized groups, to feel welcome at temples and religious sites.
He emphasized teaching values like patriotism and social harmony at home, and shared his vision of breaking down caste barriers, saying caste distinctions should have no place and calling for uplifting the disadvantaged with a sense of belonging.