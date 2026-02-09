'Have clear direction in life': PM Modi to students
At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, PM Modi urged students to focus on having a clear direction in life and not just chase after success.
He said, "If in one month you tell your parents 10 different things, they'll feel you have no clear direction."
His message: learn from the humble beginnings and struggles of great people, not just their achievements.
Event streamed across platforms, held in 5 locations
The event encouraged students to stay curious, balance skills with marks, build life skills like discipline and communication, use AI wisely, and practice Swadeshi.
Held across five locations and streamed on major platforms, it was all about making exams less stressful and more like a celebration.
Over 4.5 crore registrations for this year's event
This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha broke records with over 4.5 crore registrations—including millions of students and hundreds of thousands to millions of teachers and parents—showing just how big the conversation around exams has become since the event started.