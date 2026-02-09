'Have clear direction in life': PM Modi to students India Feb 09, 2026

At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, PM Modi urged students to focus on having a clear direction in life and not just chase after success.

He said, "If in one month you tell your parents 10 different things, they'll feel you have no clear direction."

His message: learn from the humble beginnings and struggles of great people, not just their achievements.