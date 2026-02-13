HC denies compensation to man drunk on railway platform
The Bombay High Court has refused compensation to Harish Narayan Suvarna, a lab assistant who was hit by a train at Marine Lines station back in 2001.
The court found that Suvarna was intoxicated at the time, and said this played a key role in the accident.
Because of this, he isn't eligible for compensation under Section 124A of the Railways Act—even though he tried to claim it years later.
Judge quoted famous line about alcohol's effects
On February 11, 2026, Justice Jitendra Jain upheld an earlier decision denying Suvarna's claim, pointing out that the law doesn't cover accidents caused by being drunk.
The judge also referenced F. Scott Fitzgerald's line: "First you take a drink, then the drink takes you," highlighting how alcohol can harm health, relationships, and careers—a reminder of why these rules exist in the first place.