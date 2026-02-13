HC denies compensation to man drunk on railway platform India Feb 13, 2026

The Bombay High Court has refused compensation to Harish Narayan Suvarna, a lab assistant who was hit by a train at Marine Lines station back in 2001.

The court found that Suvarna was intoxicated at the time, and said this played a key role in the accident.

Because of this, he isn't eligible for compensation under Section 124A of the Railways Act—even though he tried to claim it years later.