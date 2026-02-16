Heads up, Bengaluru! There's a planned power cut tomorrow
India
Heads up, Bengaluru—there's a planned seven-hour power cut tomorrow (Feb 17) from 10am to 5pm for emergency maintenance at the Manyata Tech Park substation.
It's all about prepping the grid for summer, but yes, it'll hit your day.
Which areas will be affected?
Manyata Tech Park, Maruti Layout, Bhubaneswarnagar, AIR Layout, Rajenahalli, P&T Layout, Srirampura and spots like Varthur Road and Nagavarapalya will be affected.
If you're in these neighborhoods (or nearby), expect the outage.
What to do during the outage
Charge your phone and laptop before 10am. Plan meals and laundry ahead of time.
Keep a flashlight handy just in case.
Power might come back early—check BESCOM's helpline (1912) or their website for updates so you're not left guessing.