Heads up, Bengaluru! There's a planned power cut tomorrow

Manyata Tech Park, Maruti Layout, Bhubaneswarnagar, AIR Layout, Rajenahalli, P&T Layout, Srirampura and spots like Varthur Road and Nagavarapalya will be affected. If you're in these neighborhoods (or nearby), expect the outage.

What to do during the outage

Charge your phone and laptop before 10am. Plan meals and laundry ahead of time.

Keep a flashlight handy just in case.

Power might come back early—check BESCOM's helpline (1912) or their website for updates so you're not left guessing.