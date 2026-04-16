Health experts warn Kerala's humid heat risks elderly, kidney patients
India
Kerala is dealing with hot, humid weather right now: think high temperatures plus sticky humidity.
Health experts say this combo is especially risky for older people and those with kidney problems, since it can lead to dehydration and other heat-related issues.
Unlike the dry heat up north, Kerala's humid weather makes it even harder for your body to cool down.
Doctors urge families monitor elderly, chronically-ill
Doctors are urging families to keep an eye on their elderly or chronically ill loved ones during this intense summer.
The elderly have a reduced ability to cope with extreme temperatures, so things like staying hydrated and keeping rooms cool matter more than ever.
A little extra care can go a long way in preventing serious health problems right now.