COVID-19 cases may spike soon; no relaxation in curbs: Government
India

COVID-19 cases may spike soon; no relaxation in curbs: Government

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Jul 28, 2021
COVID-19 cases may spike soon; no relaxation in curbs: Government
The decline in COVID-19 cases has slowed which is a cause of concern, the Health Ministry said.

India may soon witness a resurgence of COVID-19 cases as the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over the slowdown in the drop of infections. It also warned people against any laxity towards preventive behavior and said co-infections along with coronavirus could be "problematic" during monsoons. It further said the increase in COVID-19 cases around the globe also remains a concern.

In this article
Quote

Slow rate of decline in cases concerning: Government

Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, said addressing a press briefing Tuesday, "There has been a consistent decline in the weekly average in the COVID-19 cases." "But if we compare the rate of decline in cases, from earlier to now, its decrease remains the area of concern. We are in talks with states in this regard," Agarwal added.

Daily cases

Daily COVID-19 cases increasing in 22 districts

A total number of 22 districts reported an increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks. Among these districts, seven are from Kerala, five from Manipur, and three from Meghalaya. "Pandemic is far from over as surge in COVID-19 cases is being noted globally. We may be tired but the virus is not," said NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul.

Positivity rate

Positivity rate over 10% in Northeastern states: Government

The Centre also highlighted that the positivity rate is more than 10% in 54 districts in 12 states and union territories, including all Northeastern states for the week ending July 26. "There are still 62 districts in the country where over 100 cases are reported every day. These cases are found in a localized and limited set of areas of these districts," Agarwal said.

Vaccination

Too soon to relax restrictions, says government

Dr. Paul said vaccinations and vigilance are the only two ways ahead. "While no vaccine has a 100% guarantee, all vaccines, even our own, show that the chance of a serious disease is nearly eliminated. The chance of death is nearly eliminated," he added. Keeping the changing trend in mind, the government maintained that now is not the right time to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19

India records lowest single-day spike since March

India on Tuesday reported the lowest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since March. India's active infections also fell below four lakh for the first time since March. However, India is likely to miss its vaccination target of making 516 million doses available by July-end. So far, India has vaccinated around 7% of its total population, while 26% have received at least one dose.

