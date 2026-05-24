Heat wave alert in Punjab until May 27, Bathinda 43.8°C
India
If you're in Punjab, heads up, a heat wave alert is on until May 27.
Temperatures soared this weekend with Bathinda hitting 43.8 degrees Celsius and Rohtak at 44.1 degrees Celsius.
Even usually cooler spots like Chandigarh reached over 40 degrees Celsius, so it's been a scorcher across both states.
IMD forecasts gusty thunderstorms May 28-29
The India Meteorological Department says the heat will stick around until May 27.
But there's good news: thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected around May 28-29, which should finally cool things down a bit.
Until then, stay indoors during peak hours if you can, wear light clothes, and keep hydrated!