Heat wave pushes Bihar temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius
India
Bihar is in the middle of a serious heat wave, with temperatures shooting past 40 degrees Celsius in at least 10 places this Sunday.
Dehri (Rohtas) topped the charts at a scorching 44.8 degrees Celsius, while Buxar, Kaimur, and Aurangabad weren't far behind.
Even Patna felt the burn with a high of 41 degrees Celsius.
IMD warns more heat, Bihar advisory
The India Meteorological Department says these extreme temperatures aren't going away just yet. Expect more hot days ahead.
Meanwhile, Bihar's disaster management department has put out an advisory: avoid direct sun as much as possible and keep yourself hydrated to dodge any heat-related health issues.