IMD issues heatwave warning for northwest Indian regions, including Delhi

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mail Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 08:19 pm

Credits: Heatwave warning issued by IMD for northwest India for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that northwestern Indian regions, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, northern Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and northwestern Madhya Pradesh, are likely to witness heatwave conditions over the next two days. The IMD attributed this to the dry westerly and southwesterly winds blowing from Pakistan toward northwestern parts of the country that are at lower levels. Here are more details.

Details

Heatwave for plains declared when maximum temperature crosses 40-degrees Celsius

According to the IMD, a heatwave for the plains would be declared if the maximum temperature of an area crosses 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave can be declared if when the maximum temperature is higher by more than 6.5 degrees when compared to the normal temperature.

Severe heatwave

Delhi's maximum temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

Delhi experienced the first severe heatwave of 2021 Tuesday when the maximum temperature soared to 43 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory. "Usually, the capital (Delhi) witnesses heat waves till June 20. The increase in the maximum temperature this time can be attributed to the delay in the arrival of the monsoon," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting center in New Delhi.

Monsoon delayed

Monsoon unlikely to progress over northwest India till July 7-8

To note, the monsoon generally reaches Delhi by June 27 but it has been delayed this year. The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on June 3 after a two-day delay. Earlier, the IMD also informed the monsoon is unlikely to progress over northwest India until July 7-8. However, overall, the monsoon is likely to be normal in the country, said IMD chief Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

Statement

No favorable conditions likely to develop over next 5-6 days

In a statement, the IMD also said, "Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features, and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favorable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during the next 5-6 days.

Quote

Subdued rainfall activity also likely: IMD

However, the IMD also stated, "Subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over northwest, central, and western parts of peninsular India during the next 5-6 days. Isolated or scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and rainfall is also likely over these regions."