Several low-lying areas face inundation as heavy rains lash Telangana

Several low-lying areas faced inundation and road links were disrupted in Telangana on Friday following heavy rains that lashed the state during the last two days. Relief operations were taken up in Nirmal and other districts as several residential localities faced inundation, official sources said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued a group of seven people who were stuck at a Nizamabad ashram.

Rains

The State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy supervised the operation and those stranded at the ashram were rescued in the early hours of Friday, the official sources further said. Several rivulets and other water bodies were in spate following the heavy rains leading to disruption of road links in various villages in the state.

Prevention

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, who held a meeting with Mahabubabad district officials on Friday, directed them to take measures to strengthen bunds of tanks and other water bodies to prevent breaches. Wankidi in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district received 39 cm of rainfall, followed by Asifabad (30 cm), Sarangapur in Nirmal district (21 cm), official sources said.

Heavy rains

Several other places in Jagtial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Warangal Rural received very heavy rainfall, the official sources further said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with officials on Thursday on the rainy situation and directed them to be on alert and ensure that people living in low-lying areas do not face any hardships following the rains.