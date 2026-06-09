Hemendra Kumar Singh alleges Gurugram police harassment during breath test

Singh's retest showed 13 mg

Singh asked for a retest with a fresh mouthpiece and got 13 mg per 100 milliliters, well within the limit.

Still, he says the original challan wasn't canceled right away. He also raised concerns about hygiene and faulty equipment.

Things escalated when officers allegedly took his phone while he tried to show his license on DigiLocker and were rude after learning he's a retired Army officer.

The situation only cooled down after his wife called the police helpline; now, senior officials are looking into it.