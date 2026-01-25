Himachal Pradesh: 835 roads closed, more snow and alerts ahead
India
Himachal Pradesh is having a tough week—heavy snowfall has shut down 835 roads, including major highways, and the weather isn't letting up just yet.
The IMD says more snow is on the way January 26-27, 2026, with yellow alerts for thunderstorms and lightning already in place.
Why bother?
This isn't just about travel delays—whole districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, and Mandi are hit hard.
Power's out for thousands after nearly 2,000 transformers went down, though some reports put the figure at 5,775.
With cold wave conditions setting in (Tabo hit -10°C!), the IMD is warning of heavy snowfall, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
If you're planning to visit or have friends there, it's definitely a time to stay updated and stay safe.