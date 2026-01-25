Himachal Pradesh: 835 roads closed, more snow and alerts ahead

Why bother?

This isn't just about travel delays—whole districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, and Mandi are hit hard.

Power's out for thousands after nearly 2,000 transformers went down, though some reports put the figure at 5,775.

With cold wave conditions setting in (Tabo hit -10°C!), the IMD is warning of heavy snowfall, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

If you're planning to visit or have friends there, it's definitely a time to stay updated and stay safe.