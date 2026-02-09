Himachal Pradesh faces financial crisis after central government stops grants
Himachal Pradesh is in a tough spot after the 16th Finance Commission stopped Revenue Deficit Grants, which made up over 12% of its budget.
There is a net shortfall of about ₹3,000 crore in 2026-27 (repayments exceed planned borrowings), and a separate overall shortfall of roughly ₹6,000 crore that Revenue Deficit Grants were expected to fill for the next fiscal;
with more liabilities than resources, the state's finances are under serious pressure.
Chief minister warns of dire consequences
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called this move a "black day" and plans to fight it both legally and politically.
He warned that losing these grants could mean cuts to electricity, water, and ration subsidies, plus possible freezes on salaries.
The state already faces high costs due to its hilly terrain and slow tax growth—leaving little room for development or clearing debts.
For young people especially, this could impact jobs and access to basic services in the coming years.