Himachal Pradesh faces financial crisis after central government stops grants

Chief minister warns of dire consequences

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called this move a "black day" and plans to fight it both legally and politically.

He warned that losing these grants could mean cuts to electricity, water, and ration subsidies, plus possible freezes on salaries.

The state already faces high costs due to its hilly terrain and slow tax growth—leaving little room for development or clearing debts.

For young people especially, this could impact jobs and access to basic services in the coming years.