Next Article
Himachal Pradesh rolls out facial recognition for Aadhaar
Himachal Pradesh is rolling out facial recognition for its Public Distribution System (PDS) to make sure everyone gets covered under Aadhaar.
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena shared that the state already leads the country in enrolling kids under five for Aadhaar—56% here, compared to just 39% nationally.
Backlog of pending biometric updates has been quickly reduced
The state has quickly reduced its backlog of pending biometric updates, thanks to school-based camps that will soon include private schools too.
To boost Aadhaar coverage among young children, special kits will be set up at immunization centers, and parents are being encouraged through awareness drives run by schools.