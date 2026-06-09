Himanshu Jangra fired by Starvik after viral joke about consent
India
Himanshu Jangra, 22, of Gurugram, was let go from his job at the design firm Starvik after a video of his stand-up set went viral.
In the clip, Jangra made a joke about a dinner date that many felt suggested entitlement to consent just for paying the bill.
The video drew heavy criticism online for promoting harmful ideas about women.
Starvik says public outrage disrupted workplace
Starvik said it reviewed the situation with its team and found Jangra to be professional at work, but the public outrage led to workplace disruption.
After receiving hundreds of emails, calls, and messages, it decided to fire him.
The company emphasized accountability but also hoped Jangra would use this as a chance for personal growth and reflection.