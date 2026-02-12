Historian Irfan Habib attacked at Delhi University's literature festival
India
At Delhi University's 'People's Literature Festival' on Wednesday, historian S Irfan Habib was suddenly splashed with a bucket of water while speaking about caste and equality.
The moment, caught on video, quickly spread online and left many shocked.
AISA blamed rival student group ABVP for disruption
AISA blamed rival student group ABVP for the disruption, but ABVP denied any part in it.
Habib described the act as "unprecedented" in his long history with DU.
Despite the chaos, AISA said the festival continued successfully.
The DU administration said it "has not received any complaints of any attacks or mischief on campus."