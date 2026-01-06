Hoax bomb threat sparks chaos at Mau railway station

Swift response, no real danger found

Police teams and bomb squads rushed in, quickly cordoning off the area and thoroughly searching the train—including a suspicious bag—but found nothing dangerous.

"Passenger safety is our top priority," said Travelling Ticket Examiner Ram Prabhav Yadav.

Authorities confirmed it was a hoax call and are now working to track down whoever made it.

The Kashi Express remains halted until security gives the all-clear—a reminder of why quick action matters in public spaces.