Hoax bomb threat sparks chaos at Mau railway station
India
A hoax call sent the Kashi Express into emergency mode at Uttar Pradesh's Mau station on Tuesday morning.
The train, headed from Gorakhpur to Mumbai, was stopped right away and all passengers were safely evacuated after someone claimed there was a bomb on board.
Swift response, no real danger found
Police teams and bomb squads rushed in, quickly cordoning off the area and thoroughly searching the train—including a suspicious bag—but found nothing dangerous.
"Passenger safety is our top priority," said Travelling Ticket Examiner Ram Prabhav Yadav.
Authorities confirmed it was a hoax call and are now working to track down whoever made it.
The Kashi Express remains halted until security gives the all-clear—a reminder of why quick action matters in public spaces.