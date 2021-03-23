States allowed to impose local curbs: Centre's new COVID-19 guidelines

The central and state governments have been directed to ensure adequate availability of COVID-19 dedicated health and logistics infrastructure to ensure proper treatment. The capacity building of health workers and professionals shall be an ongoing exercise, the Ministry said.
Under national directives, face masks are mandatory in public places, workplaces, and during transport. Individuals must maintain a distance of at least six feet in public. Shops shall ensure physical distancing among customers. Spitting in public places will attract fines.
The Ministry noted that the pace of vaccination is uneven across states. Hence, all states have been recommended to rapidly step up the pace of COVID-19 vaccination to cover all priority groups.