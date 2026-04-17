Hormuz shutdown leaves Europe and Asia facing jet fuel shortage
India
Because of ongoing tensions involving Iran, the key Strait of Hormuz is shut, and that's led to a serious jet fuel crunch in Europe and Asia.
The International Energy Agency says European reserves might run out in six weeks, so expect possible flight cancelations and pricier tickets.
Jet fuel costs have already doubled, making things tough for airlines.
Airlines raise fares, cut flights
Airlines are raising fares and cutting back on flights to deal with soaring fuel prices.
KLM is dropping 160 flights, EasyJet expects big losses even with high demand, and Lufthansa is speeding up its CityLine shutdown due to rising costs.
Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines isn't feeling the pinch yet thanks to its own refinery, but if shortages continue, everyone could be affected.