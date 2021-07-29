Home / News / India News / Odisha: House help who fled Delhi with employer's assets arrested
India

Odisha: House help who fled Delhi with employer's assets arrested

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 03:45 pm
Odisha: House help who fled Delhi with employer's assets arrested
House help stole assets worth over Rs. 45 lakh

A house help who decamped with her Delhi employer's cash and jewelry worth over Rs. 45 lakh was arrested with the help of technical surveillance of the phones of random people she used on the way to her home in Odisha, police said on Thursday. The gold and diamond ornaments and Rs. 2,530 out of the stolen amount of Rs. 13,000 have been recovered.

In this article
House help

The house help was hired through an acquaintance

Police said that they received a complaint on July 22 from Sarbani Dasgupta, a Deputy Director in the Telecom Export Promotion Council, about a theft at her house in Paryavaran Complex. During the inquiry, it was found that the complainant had engaged a full-time house help in December last year through an acquaintance but her police verification was not done.

What happened?

Complainant saw her house ransacked after returning from work

According to police, Dasgupta alleged in her complaint that on July 22 she came home after attending her brother's marriage in Kolkata and went to work after keeping all her jewelry in a cupboard. When she returned in the evening, she found her house open and ransacked, and the help was missing alongside the jewelry and the cash.

Police's actions

Accused changed several buses to reach Bhubaneswar

Dasgupta got suspicious and called her house help but her phone was switched off. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a team was sent to the native village of the house help in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. As there were no direct bus services from Delhi to Bhubaneswar due to COVID-19 restrictions, the accused changed several buses to reach Odisha, he said.

Further details

She was tracked down with help of technical surveillance

"The accused woman used the mobile phone of shopkeepers, bus drivers, and co-passengers to call her husband and friends. On the basis of these phone calls, our team managed to track her route," Thakur said. "With help of technical surveillance, the team managed to arrest the accused from Odisha and she has been brought Delhi," he further added.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Jharkhand judge's hit-and-run 'accident' reaches SC as CCTV suggests murder

Latest News

Mumbai: Local trains might be opened for fully vaccinated individuals

Mumbai

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk 'stable,' asks for privacy

Entertainment

27% OBC reservation, 10% EWS in medical courses: Modi

India

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic beats Nishikori, reaches semis

Sports

Jharkhand judge's hit-and-run 'accident' reaches SC as CCTV suggests murder

India

Latest India News

Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown following spike in COVID-19 cases

India

Coronavirus: India reports 43K+ cases; Kerala orders weekend lockdown

India

Kerala has least COVID-19 antibodies: ICMR's national serosurvey

India

As vaccination pace remains slow, Centre may reduce private quota

India

Gujarat: Drones flying sans nod to be seized or destroyed

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Odisha News

Odisha: 16 arrested for thrashing three members of a family

India

Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra dies due to COVID-19 complications

Entertainment

Heavy rains to lash western districts of Odisha

India

Environmentalist Radha Mohan passes away at 78

India

Coastal districts of Odisha need disaster-resilient infrastructure: Central team

India
Trending Topics