How does India plan to vaccinate children against coronavirus?

The Indian government plans to vaccinate 80% of the 13 crore children falling in the 12-18 age group, a report says.

The Indian government wants to soon start inoculating children against the coronavirus. However, there is no vaccine for that group yet. The Centre's plan is to cover at least 80 percent of the 130 million (13 crore) children falling in the 12-18 age group. This implies the government will need to procure roughly 208 million doses of a two-shot vaccine to meet its goal.

Details

Can Pfizer's vaccine get the job done?

American firm Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine has been tested on children and is already approved in the US and the Europe. India is in talks with the company and expects to receive 50 million or 5 crore doses by October. Now, even if that supply is used completely for children, it will fall way short of the requirement. Hence, India cannot rely only on it.

Quote

'Not sure when India will receive Pfizer's vaccine'

"Right now we are still negotiating (with Pfizer). There is nothing that's certain at this point...It also depends on when the vaccine arrives and what our imperatives are at that time," a senior government official said, according to The Indian Express.

Options

What are the other options for India?

India's homemade vaccine COVAXIN, which is already being used in adults, has the ability to cater to larger orders. However, its trials on children are still underway. If it qualifies, it would be the government's main resource for covering the younger population. Dr. Sanjay Rai of AIIMS, Delhi, has reportedly said the results for its clinical trials could be expected in a few months.

Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila is also testing its vaccine on children

The Gujarat-based firm Zydus Cadila is also testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children, Dr. Vinod Paul had said earlier this month. When the government has sufficient data on that vaccine's viability, it will also be considered for use. The Centre reportedly expects a supply of 626 million doses of COVAXIN and 47 million doses of Cadila's vaccine by the end of this year.

Why?

Why is it important to vaccinate children?

It is important to vaccinate a high percentage of the population to achieve "herd immunity," a stage where the virus is unable to spread because many have been immunized against it. Some experts also warned a third wave of the coronavirus could hit India in under eight months and might be more dangerous for children. However, there is little evidence to prove that claim.

Vaccination in India

How is vaccination drive going in India?

India began the coronavirus vaccination drive this January. However, the program has been marred by a shortage of doses. So far, more than 25 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, but only 3.4% of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated. The Centre, however, plans to inoculate all adults by the end of the year.