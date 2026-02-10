How India will power itself in 2070

Nuclear energy to play big role

With cities growing, more tech everywhere, EVs on the rise, and green hydrogen catching on, India's electricity needs are set to skyrocket—per-person use could be up to seven times higher by 2070.

Nuclear energy will step up too: capacity could jump from just over 8 GW now to as much as 320 GW under ambitious climate goals, with small modular reactors helping smooth out supply and keep things reliable.