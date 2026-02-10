How India will power itself in 2070
India
Big changes are coming for India's power scene—renewables like solar and wind are set to generate over 80% of the country's electricity by 2070, according to a new NITI Aayog report.
Coal, which currently powers most of India, is expected to shrink from 74% of the mix today to just 6-10% in the future.
Nuclear energy to play big role
With cities growing, more tech everywhere, EVs on the rise, and green hydrogen catching on, India's electricity needs are set to skyrocket—per-person use could be up to seven times higher by 2070.
Nuclear energy will step up too: capacity could jump from just over 8 GW now to as much as 320 GW under ambitious climate goals, with small modular reactors helping smooth out supply and keep things reliable.