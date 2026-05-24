Howrah police parade Akash Singh in vest shorts sparking debate
India
A police crime-scene walk-through in Howrah on May 24, 2026, got people talking, not just because alleged gangster Akash Singh was involved, but because he was paraded around in a vest and shorts.
The move, meant to help police piece together old cases linked to Singh, has sparked fresh debate about how accused people are treated by law enforcement.
Howrah stations retrace Akash Singh crimes
Police from Malipanchghara and Golabari stations took Singh to several spots tied to his alleged crimes, including running an extortion racket and shooting at an officer, to better understand how they happened and look for possible accomplices.
Singh is now at the center of a wider investigation into his criminal network.