Howrah police parade Akash Singh in vest shorts sparking debate India May 24, 2026

A police crime-scene walk-through in Howrah on May 24, 2026, got people talking, not just because alleged gangster Akash Singh was involved, but because he was paraded around in a vest and shorts.

The move, meant to help police piece together old cases linked to Singh, has sparked fresh debate about how accused people are treated by law enforcement.