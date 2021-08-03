Home / News / India News / Damaged roads prevent Lahaul-Spiti farmers from taking produce to mandis
India

Damaged roads prevent Lahaul-Spiti farmers from taking produce to mandis

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 05:07 pm
Damaged roads prevent Lahaul-Spiti farmers from taking produce to mandis
Farmers urged the district administration to repair roads to facilitate the movement of vehicles

With roads and bridges damaged after heavy rains and landslides last week, over 1,500 farmers of the Udaipur sub-division in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district are worried about not being able to take their ripe crops to mandis this year. Farmers urged the district administration to repair roads or at least build kaccha roads to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

In this article
Condition

At least seven people were killed in flash floods

At least seven people were killed in flash floods in Lahaul-Spiti triggered by a cloudburst over Tozing Nullah in Udaipur on July 27. Several roads were also blocked due to landslides. Tonnes of ripe peas, cauliflowers, broccoli, iceberg lettuce, and lilium flowers are being destroyed every day as farmers are unable to take them to mandis.

Quote

Cloudburst over the Tojing Nullah damaged roads

"Farmers are unable to take the crops to mandis because the roads were damaged due to the cloudburst over the Tojing Nullah," said Bir Bahadur Singh, a farmer and Trilokinath Temple Kardar (main trustee of its management committee).

Details

Farmers have urged authorities to repair the roads soon

The Udaipur farmers sell their crops in Bandrol, Manali, Bhuntar, and Takoli mandis of the state and in different mandis of Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi either directly or indirectly through farm traders, he said. A woman farmer, Bhim Dasi urged the administration with folded hands to repair the roads so that farmers can take their crops to mandis.

Information

Administration should at least construct kaccha roads: Farmer

If unable to repair immediately, the administration should at least construct kaccha roads so that trolleys and other vehicles can get to mandis, another farmer said. However, state Technical Education Minister and Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ram Lal Markanda dismissed Singh's claims of ripe crops getting destroyed.

Rescue

Currently, the priority is to rescue stranded people: Minister

"The temple kardar is a local Congress leader and is leveling baseless allegations of ripe crops getting destroyed," he said. When told that several other farmers, too, have expressed concern over the situation, Markanda said currently, the priority is to rescue stranded people. As many as 372 stranded people have been rescued in the last six days.

Quote

I'm also worried about the farmers of my area: Markanda

"I'm also worried about the farmers of my area as I know they grow only one crop a year. I am visiting the affected areas of my constituency instead of attending the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly to redress their grievances," he added.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
No arrests yet in 2020 JNU violence, Centre tells Parliament

Latest News

Delhi: Two-year-old girl who weighed 45 kg undergoes bariatric surgery

Delhi

A fresh high: Sensex zooms 873 points; Nifty scales 16K

Business

Redmi Note 10 receives its fourth price-hike in India

Technology

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' second trailer: Looks promising, thrilling

Entertainment

Four more Indian pharma firms expected to start vaccine production

India

Latest India News

9-year-old allegedly gang-raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in Delhi

India

Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

India

Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; infections rise in 13 states

India

Toddler suffering from genetic disorder receives life-saving injection for free

India

CBSE Class-X results declared: Here's how you can check yours

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Himachal Pradesh News

Four feared dead, nine missing in Himachal Pradesh flash floods

India

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for these states today

India

Doctor tweeted this picture moments before dying in Himachal landslide

India

Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh

India

Eight dead in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh

India
Trending Topics