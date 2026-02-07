'Hungry' elephant kills 5 villagers in Jharkhand; can it be lethal?

The source does not specify exact dates; in early February 2026, a female elephant from a herd searching for stored paddy killed five villagers in Bokaro district, Jharkhand. The attacks happened late at night and left the community shaken.

What do we know about the attacks? The herd first entered Barkipunnu village looking for food.

Villagers tried to scare them off with torches and noise, but the herd returned the next day and a female elephant killed Somar Sao (50) and his grandson Ayush Kumar (9).

Four others were admitted to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Has this elephant attacked people before? Sadly, yes. Eight people have been killed since January 2026; the source does not say a single elephant was responsible for all eight, and there were additional deaths in Ramgarh district.

Elephant attacks have become more common—over 20 people died statewide less than a month earlier (January 2026).