Hyderabad: Drunk driver rams Audi into autorickshaw, killing 1

A speeding Audi car rammed into an autorickshaw in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday (June 27), killing one person and injuring another. The accused were in an inebriated state when their car hit the autorickshaw in the Cyberabad area of the southern city. A police case has been registered and three people have since been arrested.

Details

Incident took place around 5:30 am in Cyberabad

The accident took place around 5:30 am near Inorbit Mall in Cyberabad on Sunday, according to the CCTV footage released by the police. In the video, the Audi was seen hitting the autorickshaw from behind, making the three-wheeler fling into the air and spin several times on the rain-drenched road. The Audi car then drove away from the spot, the footage showed.

Victims

37-year-old auto passenger died in the accident

Umesh Kumar, the passenger traveling in the auto, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, according to the police. Kumar, 37, was an employee of the Prism Pub, located in Gowlidoddy, Hyderabad. The auto driver is currently undergoing treatment and said to be in a critical condition. Police has registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Here is the video of the accident

Details

Accused removed car's number plates, ran away from spot

The Audi driver, identified as Sujith, and his friend, Ashish, were returning from a birthday party. After the accident, they parked the car, removed the number plates, and even threatened the security guards in the area who confronted the duo, according to a report by India Today. Sujith is the son of Raghunandan Reddy, the owner of Srujana High School in Hyderabad.

Police's action

Audi driver, his father, and friend arrested by police

The driver of the Audi car, his father, and friend have been arrested by the police.

Reports say Reddy had approached the police, saying his driver was responsible for the accident. The driver also claimed so. However, the CCTV footage helped the cops identify the accused. Police has since arrested Sujith, Reddy, and Ashish, and sent them to judicial custody. Cops also said that organizers of the party, from where the two were returning, will also be booked.