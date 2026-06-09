Hyderabad faces water crisis as tanker bookings exceed 15,000

Hyderabad water board starts night deliveries

To keep up with demand, the city's water board has started running three shifts and added night deliveries.

Still, some areas get municipal water only once every four or five days and now depend on tankers, sometimes facing delays or even contaminated supply.

Real relief hinges on timely monsoon rains; bigger projects like Godavari Phase II and III could help next year, but won't fix things right away.