Hyderabad faces water crisis as tanker bookings exceed 15,000
Hyderabad is in the middle of a serious water crunch: tanker bookings have shot up to more than 15,000 a day, compared to just 2,000 earlier this year.
With intense heat, dropping groundwater, and late monsoon rains, even old bore wells are drying up.
As HMWS&SB's K Ashok Reddy put it, "Even bore wells that have been operational for years are now dry."
Hyderabad water board starts night deliveries
To keep up with demand, the city's water board has started running three shifts and added night deliveries.
Still, some areas get municipal water only once every four or five days and now depend on tankers, sometimes facing delays or even contaminated supply.
Real relief hinges on timely monsoon rains; bigger projects like Godavari Phase II and III could help next year, but won't fix things right away.