Hyderabad police to crack down on moral policing on Valentine's India Feb 13, 2026

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Hyderabad police are increasing patrols to help couples celebrate safely.

The city is already decked out with festive decorations, and officers will be keeping a close eye on popular spots like Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Park, and Sanjeevaiah Park to prevent harassment or moral policing.