Hyderabad police to crack down on moral policing on Valentine's
India
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Hyderabad police are increasing patrols to help couples celebrate safely.
The city is already decked out with festive decorations, and officers will be keeping a close eye on popular spots like Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Park, and Sanjeevaiah Park to prevent harassment or moral policing.
Consenting adults can celebrate without fear
Officials have made it clear—consenting adults have every right to celebrate without fear.
Anyone trying to disrupt the fun or intimidate couples can expect strict action.
The goal is simple: make sure everyone enjoys a peaceful and hassle-free Valentine's Day.