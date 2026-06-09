Hyderabad records 1st 2026 monsoon rain, commuters seek shelter
Hyderabad got its first taste of the 2026 monsoon on Tuesday afternoon, just a day after the southwest monsoon hit Telangana.
By 4pm heavy winds and dark clouds rolled in, drenching areas like Nacharam, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, and Begumpet.
The sudden downpour caught many off guard. Commuters scrambled for cover under metro stations to avoid getting soaked.
Adikmet recorded heaviest rainfall 36.3mm
Adikmet saw the heaviest showers with 36.3mm by 5pm
Vidya Nagar (31.5mm) and Amberpet (31.3mm) were close behind, while Osmania University and Hafeezpet got 27.5mm each.
Other neighborhoods like Nehru Nagar, Malakpet, and Miyapur picked up between 18 and 21mm.
Uppal and Saroornagar had lighter rain at around 12mm.
IMD forecast rain with thunderstorms
The IMD had actually issued a heads-up for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms later in the day, and it nailed it!
The good news?