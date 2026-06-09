Hyderabad records 1st 2026 monsoon rain, commuters seek shelter India Jun 09, 2026

Hyderabad got its first taste of the 2026 monsoon on Tuesday afternoon, just a day after the southwest monsoon hit Telangana.

By 4pm heavy winds and dark clouds rolled in, drenching areas like Nacharam, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, and Begumpet.

The sudden downpour caught many off guard. Commuters scrambled for cover under metro stations to avoid getting soaked.