Hyderabad women police led by Commissioner B Sumathi go undercover
Hyderabad's top women police officers just went undercover to take on public harassment and illegal activities.
Led by Commissioner B Sumathi for the bus-stand safety operation, they highlighted real safety concerns in public spaces and even busted a sex racket at a local pub, launched by Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj IPS.
Their actions show the city's police are serious about making Hyderabad safer for everyone.
Dilsukhnagar undercover, pub raid arrests 9
In one operation, Sumathi spent a late night at the Dilsukhnagar bus stand undercover and faced harassment from several men who were acted against by police teams nearby.
In another mission, Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj IPS led a raid on a pub after getting tips about illegal activity, arresting nine people and collecting evidence for further investigation.
Authorities are now also looking into past violations at the pub as part of their push for safer public spaces.