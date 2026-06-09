Hyderabad women police led by Commissioner B Sumathi go undercover

Dilsukhnagar undercover, pub raid arrests 9

In one operation, Sumathi spent a late night at the Dilsukhnagar bus stand undercover and faced harassment from several men who were acted against by police teams nearby.

In another mission, Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj IPS led a raid on a pub after getting tips about illegal activity, arresting nine people and collecting evidence for further investigation.

Authorities are now also looking into past violations at the pub as part of their push for safer public spaces.