IAF to airlift NEET-UG re-exam papers nationwide on June 21

Dharmendra Pradhan urges stronger NEET vigilance

Central police forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) may help move exam materials safely from state hubs to centers.

The government's also boosting cybersecurity with help from agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says these steps are to fix past issues and keep things fair, plus, he's asked Chief Ministers to ramp up local vigilance so everything runs smoothly.