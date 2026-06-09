IAF to airlift NEET-UG re-exam papers nationwide on June 21
The NEET-UG re-exam on June 21 is getting a major security upgrade: this time, the Indian Air Force will fly question papers across the country using helicopters and planes, cutting delivery time by almost one-half.
It's all about making sure there are no leaks or delays.
Dharmendra Pradhan urges stronger NEET vigilance
Central police forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) may help move exam materials safely from state hubs to centers.
The government's also boosting cybersecurity with help from agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says these steps are to fix past issues and keep things fair, plus, he's asked Chief Ministers to ramp up local vigilance so everything runs smoothly.