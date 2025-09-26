IAF's MiG-21 to bid adieu with ACM Singh's last flight

Ceremony will include water cannon salute, aerobatics, mock raid

To honor the MiG-21's legacy, the ceremony will feature a water cannon salute for six jets, aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran team, skydiving from Akashganga, and even a mock raid by a Jaguar aircraft.

Top leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS Gen Anil Chauhan will join six former IAF Chiefs at the event.

Squadron Leader Priya Sharma will fly in tribute during the send-off, celebrating how much this jet has meant to generations of pilots and fans alike.