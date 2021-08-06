Ill-gotten properties of gangsters worth Rs. 1,800cr attached in UP

In order to break the backs of gangsters and mafia and discourage their activities, the Uttar Pradesh Police has attached or demolished their ill-gotten properties worth over Rs. 1,800 crores in UP. "In a special campaign from April 2017-July 2021, 13,801 cases were lodged under the Gangster Act and 43,294 accused arrested," Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Law

The National Security Act was invoked against 630 people

"The National Security Act (NSA) was also invoked against 630 people," he said. According to Section 14 of the Gangster Act, a district magistrate can order the attachment of a property, movable or immovable, if there is reason to believe that it has been acquired by a gangster as commission for an offense triable under this law.

Action

Action was unbiased and without any discrimination: ADG

Under the provisions, the booked persons will be required to prove to the administration that their attached properties are not ill-gotten, and they need to present evidence for their claims. Asked about the opposition's allegation that biased action was taken targeting a particular caste, the ADG asserted that the action was "unbiased and without any discrimination."

Mafia

Twenty-five mafias were identified in UP

"In the state, 25 mafias were identified and action is being taken against them and their gang members to deter them from criminal activities and also give a message to those in the crime world," he said. "Top among those against whom action was taken includes former MP Atiq Ahmad, BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, Sundar Bhati, Dhruv Kumar Singh, alias Kuntu Singh," Kumar said.

Information

Eighty-nine members of Ahmad's gang were arrested

Acting against Ahmad, who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati prison, police has arrested 89 members of his gang, and properties worth Rs. 325 crore were seized, demolished, and freed from his grab. "Arms licenses of 60 members of his gang were also canceled," he said.

Properties

A breakup of the properties attached

In Ansari's case, police attached properties worth Rs. 194 crore and action was taken against 244 gang members. In Bhati's case, police attached properties worth over Rs. 63 crores. In Kuntu Singh's case, police attached properties worth over Rs. 17.91 crores. The ADG said the police was also trying to effectively pursue the cases against such elements in courts.

Quote

Many hardened criminals were awarded life imprisonment by courts

"Many hardened criminals, including Lucknow's Om Prakash Srivastava, alias Babloo Srivastava, Muzaffarnagar's Sanjeev Maheshwari, alias Jeeva, and Gautam Buddh Nagar's Sunder Bhati and Singhraj Bhati were awarded life imprisonment by courts due to effective pursual of their case by the police," the officer said.