IMD forecasts thunderstorms and winds for Andhra Pradesh, brief relief

Andhra mandals under heat wave alerts

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in parts of Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until May 21.

Gusty winds will pick up speed: South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema could see winds of 50 to 60km per hour on May 20-21; North Coastal Andhra may get 30 to 40km per hour gusts.

Meanwhile, heat wave alerts are out for dozens of mandals after Cumbum hit a sizzling 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Stay cool and look out for updates!