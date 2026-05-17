IMD forecasts thunderstorms and winds for Andhra Pradesh, brief relief
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD says thunderstorms and strong winds are on the way, offering a break from the relentless summer heat.
Coastal Andhra and Yanam will stay steady temperature-wise for a few days, but things could heat up again soon. Expect a two- to three-degree Celsius rise that might bring back heat wave vibes.
Rayalaseema's temperatures should hold steady for now.
Andhra mandals under heat wave alerts
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in parts of Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until May 21.
Gusty winds will pick up speed: South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema could see winds of 50 to 60km per hour on May 20-21; North Coastal Andhra may get 30 to 40km per hour gusts.
Meanwhile, heat wave alerts are out for dozens of mandals after Cumbum hit a sizzling 43.3 degrees Celsius.
Stay cool and look out for updates!