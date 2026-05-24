IMD issues heat wave warning for 9 Telangana districts
India
Telangana is in for some intense weather: the IMD issued a heat wave warning for nine districts, including Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda.
If you're in these areas, expect seriously hot days and even warm nights in places like Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Hyderabad forecast: evening showers and 39°C
Hyderabad might catch a break with partly cloudy skies and a good chance of evening showers or thunderstorms.
Temperatures are set to hit around 39 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 27 degrees Celsius at night.
Stay cool and keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.